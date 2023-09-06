Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon

Spotty light showers may slow you down on the roads again this morning. Otherwise, it is another warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the mid 70s. Highs approach 90 degrees this afternoon.
Strong to severe storms are possible later this afternoon across North Alabama ahead of an approaching cold front. Most of the region has been upgraded to a Level 2 severe weather risk for storms between 2 and 8 PM today. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain are the main concerns. Large hail can't be ruled out. Storms will push to the south this evening.
The cold front moving through overnight and early Thursday will not cool us down much. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend. However, it will feel less humid during the day and more comfortable at night! Quiet weather sticks around through early next week.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Strong storms this afternoon. Highs near 90. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.