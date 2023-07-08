Strong to severe storms possible throughout the weekend

Scattered, strong to severe storms remain possible through this evening. Most of our counties along and west of the I-65 corridor are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather tonight, a few of us in the Shoals and in Southern Tennessee are in a level 2/5 risk. The biggest threats are damaging winds and hail. Mostly rain during dinner time will redevelop into thunderstorms by later tonight and continue to bring scattered stormy activity throughout the overnight hours.
Some leftover brief showers are possible early Sunday morning but most all of us will start the day mostly cloudy but dry. By the afternoon, widespread showers and storms bring washout conditions to almost all of us. If you have outdoor plans on Sunday afternoon, I would certainly make arrangements to move those indoors. Again, the Tennessee Valley will be in a level 1/5 risk for damaging winds and hail. High temperatures on Sunday will reach only to the mid-80s but we will be feeling very muggy.
Monday- Wednesday will be perfect summertime days with highs in the low 90s and sunny skies overhead each day. Highs will stay in the low 90s but by late afternoon storm chances return on Thursday and remain through Friday morning.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, scattered strong storms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Late afternoon and evening storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.