 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon and evening

  • 0
Tuesday Storm Timing
Carson Meredith

**WIND ADVISORY in effect from 9 AM to 7PM Tuesday**

Tuesday is a weather aware day as a line of strong to severe storms races through North Alabama this afternoon. A Level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk has been issued for the region. Storms will arrive at the following times.

Shoals: 1 PM - 3 PM

I-65 Corridor (including Huntsville): 3 PM - 5 PM

Sand Mountain: 5 PM - 7 PM

Heavy rain and damaging straight line winds up to 60 MPH are the main threats. Brief spin up tornadoes along the line of storms can't be ruled out. The severe weather threat is over by 9 PM. Make sure your severe weather plan is ready to go and stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Outside of today's storm chances, wind gusts up to 40 MPH are expected, which may be enough to cause a few power outages and blow around unsecured objects outside.

Wednesday is much quieter and cooler with highs only in the 60s. Rain chances return this weekend.

TUESDAY: Strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: S 15-20 MPH gusting to 40 MPH.

TONIGHT: Storms ending by 9 PM. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: W 10-15 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you