Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon and evening

**WIND ADVISORY in effect from 9 AM to 7PM Tuesday**
Tuesday is a weather aware day as a line of strong to severe storms races through North Alabama this afternoon. A Level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk has been issued for the region. Storms will arrive at the following times.
Shoals: 1 PM - 3 PM
I-65 Corridor (including Huntsville): 3 PM - 5 PM
Sand Mountain: 5 PM - 7 PM
Heavy rain and damaging straight line winds up to 60 MPH are the main threats. Brief spin up tornadoes along the line of storms can't be ruled out. The severe weather threat is over by 9 PM. Make sure your severe weather plan is ready to go and stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
Outside of today's storm chances, wind gusts up to 40 MPH are expected, which may be enough to cause a few power outages and blow around unsecured objects outside.
Wednesday is much quieter and cooler with highs only in the 60s. Rain chances return this weekend.
TUESDAY: Strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: S 15-20 MPH gusting to 40 MPH.
TONIGHT: Storms ending by 9 PM. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: W 10-15 MPH.