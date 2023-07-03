Strong to severe storms continue Monday night, plus your Independence Day Forecast

Strong to severe storms remain possible throughout Monday afternoon and until bedtime. Gusty winds of 60 mph, hail, and flash flooding remain the biggest threats. The Valley remains in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather throughout the night.
That level 1/5 risk continues into Tuesday morning, as well. Independence Day will start out soggy and stormy but by lunchtime, freedom and plenty of sunshine will be ringing true. Highs will sit in the low 90s for the day with decreasing cloud cover as we get closer and closer to sunset. For that reason, nighttime fireworks displays should be good-to-go without restriction!
Wednesday features essentially a copycat forecast to Tuesday. Thursday's highs will remain in the low 90s but the highest chance for rain is later in the evening and through the overnight hours. Friday and Saturday will be our first mostly dry days in quite some time with highs yet again in the low 90s.
Soak up those days while you can because Sunday and Monday will see scattered storms all throughout the day.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
MONDAY: Warm and muggy, scattered AM storms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE becoming SSW 5-10 MPH.