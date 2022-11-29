Strong to severe storms arrive Tuesday afternoon

Today is a weather aware day! Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and tonight. Until then, the day starts off chilly with morning temperatures in the 40s. Clouds increase throughout the morning. Despite cloud cover, highs will reach 70 degrees.
Several clusters of showers and storms will move through North Alabama between 3 PM today and 3 AM Wednesday morning. A Level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk remains in effect for most of our coverage area. Any storm will be capable of heavy rain causing ponding on roads, damaging winds up to 60 MPH, and brief tornadoes.
Stay informed by downloading the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App and make sure your severe weather plan is ready to go. The WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather team will keep you updated on air, online, and on your mobile device all day.
Heavy rain and storms move east of the viewing area Wednesday morning. Sunshine returns behind the front even as temperatures crash into the 40s tomorrow afternoon.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Strong storms arrive during the afternoon. Highs near 70. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.
TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.