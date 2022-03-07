Strong storms this morning, much cooler air for the week ahead

We're closely monitoring a line of strong storms moving into northwest Alabama this morning. While there has been a general weakening trend with these storms over the last few hours, there are still some areas of concern, notably a group of discrete cells within the main line of storms that are trying to rotate. The overall severe weather threat this morning remains low. However, damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH and quick tornadoes can't be ruled out. Storms arrive in the Metro area by 9 AM and push into Sand Mountain by 11 AM. The severe weather threat comes to an end after 1 PM today. Outside of storms, wind gusts up to 35 MPH will be possible and temperatures crash into the 50s behind the cold front later this afternoon.
The remainder of the work week features much cooler temperatures and several waves of rain. Temperatures fall into the 30s by Tuesday morning with highs tomorrow afternoon only in the 50s. our next wave of rain arrives Tuesday afternoon and lasts through Wednesday morning. No severe weather is expected, but heavy downpours could lead to ponding on the roadways. Another round of rain is expected Friday. A blast of cold air is expected as this system moves out. Should this cold air rush in with lingering moisture sticking around, some snowflakes will be possible late Friday night. No accumulations are expected at this time. The weekend looks dry but very cold. Highs Saturday are in the 40s with lows in the 20s.