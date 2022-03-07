 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson,
northern Marshall, central Madison, southeastern Moore, southeastern
Lincoln and Franklin Counties through 1045 AM CST...

At 956 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Estill Springs to 6 miles west of Huntland
to Huntsville. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Winchester, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone
Arsenal, Hazel Green, Decherd, Estill Springs and Cowan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 1030 AM CST.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Brief wind gusts of 25 to 35 knots.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Strong storms this morning, much cooler air for the week ahead

  • 0
Monday AM Storm Timing
Carson Meredith

We're closely monitoring a line of strong storms moving into northwest Alabama this morning. While there has been a general weakening trend with these storms over the last few hours, there are still some areas of concern, notably a group of discrete cells within the main line of storms that are trying to rotate. The overall severe weather threat this morning remains low. However, damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH and quick tornadoes can't be ruled out. Storms arrive in the Metro area by 9 AM and push into Sand Mountain by 11 AM. The severe weather threat comes to an end after 1 PM today. Outside of storms, wind gusts up to 35 MPH will be possible and temperatures crash into the 50s behind the cold front later this afternoon.

The remainder of the work week features much cooler temperatures and several waves of rain. Temperatures fall into the 30s by Tuesday morning with highs tomorrow afternoon only in the 50s. our next wave of rain arrives Tuesday afternoon and lasts through Wednesday morning. No severe weather is expected, but heavy downpours could lead to ponding on the roadways. Another round of rain is expected Friday. A blast of cold air is expected as this system moves out. Should this cold air rush in with lingering moisture sticking around, some snowflakes will be possible late Friday night. No accumulations are expected at this time. The weekend looks dry but very cold. Highs Saturday are in the 40s with lows in the 20s.

