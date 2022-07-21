Strong storms remain possible tonight, dangerous heat continues

Showers and thunderstorms remain possible this evening through midnight. Some storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are expected with any storm, but damaging wind gusts are possible with the strongest storms. Storms end from north to south as the cold front sweeps through North Alabama tonight.
Behind tonight's cold front, slightly drier air drops into North Alabama. It will not be a significant drop in the humidity, but enough that heat index values Friday afternoon will remain just below 105. This is why no heat advisory has been issued for tomorrow, despite temperatures in the upper 90s.
Humidity returns this weekend and should be high enough for heat index values at or above 105 Saturday and Sunday. Expect similar conditions through at least the middle of next week.