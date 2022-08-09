Strong storms remain in North Alabama and southern Tennessee

Additional showers and strong storms will continue to develop this afternoon and evening. Storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. We have already received reports of damage from 60-mph winds, pea-sized hail and ponding on roads.
Spotty showers and storms can't be ruled out overnight, although they are not expected to be as strong as what we've seen for Tuesday afternoon and evening.
A cold front will increase rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. Most areas will pick up about 1 inch of rain over the next three days, but heavier storms may lead to locally higher amounts in spots.
This front will not cool us down much but will provide a rare break from the August humidity this weekend. Highs hover near 90 with plenty of sunshine Friday through Sunday.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms and showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.