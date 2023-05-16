Strong storms possible through the evening

Scattered thunderstorms will stick around North Alabama through the evening. Isolated damaging straight-line wind will be possible along with locally heavy rain, small hail and lightning. Additional isolated showers and storms will be possible overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.
A passing cold front will knock highs down to the low 80s tomorrow. Humidity will be noticeably lower as well. Scattered showers and storms will still be possible south of the Tennessee River while most of those farther north should stay dry.
Highs are projected to stick around the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday through the weekend. Scattered storms will stick around Thursday. Most of the daytime Friday looks dry, before additional storms roll through Friday night through the first half of Saturday.
TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 50%. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: W to N 4-8 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers and storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Highs in the low 80s.