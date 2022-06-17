Strong storms possible this afternoon, warm but comfortable weekend

For the fifth day in a row, a Heat Advisory is in effect for most of North Alabama. However, our southern Tennessee counties as well as Jackson and DeKalb Counties have been cleared from today's advisory. Forecast highs are expected to reach the upper 90s once again with feels like temperatures peaking around 107 in the Heat Advisory area. Even those not under the advisory could see feels like temperatures around 103 degrees this afternoon (the criteria for a Heat Advisory is 105). Bottom line, make sure to take extra heat precautions this afternoon.
Spotty showers can't be ruled out this morning as a leftover boundary from storms in central Alabama last night moves westward. The better storm chances today will accompany a weak cold front during the afternoon and early evening hours. A Level 1 risk for severe weather is in effect today for North Alabama. Gusty winds up to 60 MPH and very heavy rain will be possible with any strong storms today. Some hail can't be ruled out either. One or two storms will linger past 7 PM, but the bulk of the severe weather risk is done by then.
As the front moves through overnight, humidity will finally drop this weekend! We will call it "pleasantly warm" Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90. While the humidity stays low next week, the actual air temperatures will be even hotter than this week. Highs Monday are in the mid 90s then near 100 degrees Tuesday through Thursday. The lack of humidity should keep feels like temperatures from getting too out of hand, but temperatures that hot will continue to lead to heat exhaustion concerns.