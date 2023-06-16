Strong storms possible late on Father's Day

Isolated showers and storms will be possible through the early evening in northwest and north central Alabama. Additional storms may impact northwest Alabama late tonight as well. The rest of the region will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
More isolated storms appear possible Saturday afternoon mainly south of the Tennessee River. Most are looking at a dry, hot day with highs near 90. The first half of Sunday will likely be dry. Late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night will be a time to watch out for more thunderstorms, some of which could be strong. The farther west you go, the better your odds of seeing rain.
A stagnant pattern will keep daily shower and storm chances around through the first half of next week. Thanks to the wet pattern, highs should fall back to the low and mid-80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: W/NW 2-5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms south. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs near 90. Wind: N 4-9 MPH.