Strong storms move through, then cooler Wednesday

** TORNADO WATCH for western counties until 7PM **
** WIND ADVISORY in effect until 7PM **
A line of heavy rain and strong storms continues to move through North Alabama. Downpours and damaging straight line winds up to 60 MPH are the main threats. Brief spin up tornadoes along the line of storms can't be ruled out. This is a quick-moving line that is expected to clear the entire viewing area by 9 PM. Clouds decrease overnight with lows dropping into the chilly mid 40s.
Wednesday starts with a bit of cloud cover, but you'll see variable conditions throughout the day. Cool northwest winds will hold highs in the lower 60s. The rest of the work week remains dry and seasonably comfortable in the 70s. Rain chances return this weekend.
TONIGHT: Storms ending by 9 PM. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: W at 5 to 10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind: NW 5 to 10 MPH.