Strong storms move through, then cooler Wednesday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Madison,
Limestone, eastern Lauderdale, Morgan, Lawrence and western Lincoln
Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 337 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Rogersville to near
Moulton to 7 miles northwest of Moreland. Movement was east at 30
mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle,
Fayetteville, Moulton, Priceville, Trinity and Falkville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central
and northwestern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 430 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds around 25 mph with
gusts of 35-40 mph are expected. Both sustained winds and gusts
will be higher in elevated terrain locations.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore, and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Strong storms move through, then cooler Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Severe Weather Threats

** TORNADO WATCH for western counties until 7PM **

** WIND ADVISORY in effect until 7PM **

A line of heavy rain and strong storms continues to move through North Alabama. Downpours and damaging straight line winds up to 60 MPH are the main threats. Brief spin up tornadoes along the line of storms can't be ruled out. This is a quick-moving line that is expected to clear the entire viewing area by 9 PM. Clouds decrease overnight with lows dropping into the chilly mid 40s.

Wednesday starts with a bit of cloud cover, but you'll see variable conditions throughout the day. Cool northwest winds will hold highs in the lower 60s. The rest of the work week remains dry and seasonably comfortable in the 70s. Rain chances return this weekend.

TONIGHT: Storms ending by 9 PM. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: W at 5 to 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind: NW 5 to 10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple store