Strong storms move on, then cooler Wednesday

Clouds decrease overnight with lows dropping into the chilly mid-40s.
Wednesday starts with a bit of cloud cover, but you'll see variable conditions throughout the day with quite a bit of sunshine at times. Cool northwest winds will hold highs in the lower 60s. That's well below our average of 72 degrees this time of year.
The rest of the work week remains dry and seasonably comfortable in the 70s. Rain chances return this weekend. You may need to alter your outdoor plans as shower and storm probabilities are running about 40 to 60 percent. That could change.
TONIGHT: Storms ending by 9 p.m. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 10%. Wind: W at 5 to 10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind: NW 5 to 10 MPH.