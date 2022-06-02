Strong storms later today, much more comfortable this weekend

Most of North Alabama is dry this morning, but it is certainly a warm and muggy start to the day. There is one thunderstorm moving through our southern Tennessee counties producing a brief downpour and a good bit of lightning. Additional showers and storms may develop through the morning, but the higher storm chances hold off until this afternoon. With daytime heating and an approaching cold front, thunderstorm coverage will be fairly widespread between 2 PM and 7 PM today. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the main threat to watch. Storms should taper off past sunset.
Once the cold front moves through this evening, the humidity will quickly drop and much more comfortable air settles in! Lows Friday morning are in the mid 60s. Skies will clear throughout the day tomorrow, keeping highs in the low 80s. Full sunshine returns this weekend as highs climb back into the mid 80s. As the humidity creeps back in, a more typical June pattern takes over with daily chances for afternoon downpours starting Sunday and lasting into next week. Highs eventually are back in the upper 80s and low 90s.
In other news, the tropics are getting busy. We still do not have our first named storm of the season quite yet, but that will likely change sometime today or tomorrow at the latest. This storm will have no impacts to North Alabama or coastal Alabama, but heavy rain is likely for south Florida this weekend. Alex is the first name that will be used this year in the Atlantic hurricane season.