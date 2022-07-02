Strong Storms Continue to Pop-up Across North Alabama

Strong showers and storms continue to pop-up and make their way across North Alabama. These storms are bringing heavy downpours and gusty (30-40mph) winds. If you are out and about, exercise caution, especially while driving, as localized ponding could become a concern as we head into the later afternoon and early evening hours. Most storms are expected to calm around sunset this evening, leaving partly cloudy skies and overnight low temperatures in the low 70s.
The classic Summertime mix of pop-up storms and sun is expected on this 4th of July weekend. High temperatures reach the mid-90s each day, with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day, as well. No day is a washout, but make sure you head inside if you see lightning or hear thunder at any outdoor festivities. Storms should end just in time for fireworks!
The stagnant weather pattern continues next week. Heat index values will likely reach or exceed 100 degrees, especially Tuesday through Thursday. Scattered storms will remain possible as well. While the rain is needed, it will not be enough to ease our drought concerns.