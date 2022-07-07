Strong storms continue across North Alabama

 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Marshall, south central Madison and southeastern Morgan Counties
through 415 PM CDT...

At 326 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Morgan City, or 13 miles south of Redstone Arsenal, moving southeast
at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Arab, Redstone Arsenal, Morgan City, Union Grove, Eddy, Laceys
Spring, Valhermoso Springs and Florette.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect through 7 PM Friday for Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone, Lincoln, and Madison counties*

*HEAT ADVISORY in effect through 7 PM Friday for DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lawrence, Marshall and Morgan counties*

High temperatures continue to hover near 100 degrees through Friday. Areas under the Heat Advisory will see heat index values range from 103 to 107 degrees each afternoon.

Those in the Excessive Heat Warning will see heat index values reach 110 degrees. Limit your time outside during the peak heat of the day. If you must be outside, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors.

Showers and thunderstorms continue throughout North Alabama for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Northeast Alabama is in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms Thursday, while the rest of North Alabama is in a level 1 out of 5 risk.

Some storms could be strong to severe, especially over northeastern Alabama and southern Tennessee. Any storm today will produce heavy rain, strong gusty winds and the possibility for small hail. A cold front brings widespread showers and storms Saturday, giving us slight relief in the heat early next week.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, extremely hot. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms, some strong to severe. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Peak heat index: 103-110. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores