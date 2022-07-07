Strong storms continue across North Alabama

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect through 7 PM Friday for Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone, Lincoln, and Madison counties*
*HEAT ADVISORY in effect through 7 PM Friday for DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lawrence, Marshall and Morgan counties*
High temperatures continue to hover near 100 degrees through Friday. Areas under the Heat Advisory will see heat index values range from 103 to 107 degrees each afternoon.
Those in the Excessive Heat Warning will see heat index values reach 110 degrees. Limit your time outside during the peak heat of the day. If you must be outside, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors.
Showers and thunderstorms continue throughout North Alabama for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Northeast Alabama is in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms Thursday, while the rest of North Alabama is in a level 1 out of 5 risk.
Some storms could be strong to severe, especially over northeastern Alabama and southern Tennessee. Any storm today will produce heavy rain, strong gusty winds and the possibility for small hail. A cold front brings widespread showers and storms Saturday, giving us slight relief in the heat early next week.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, extremely hot. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms, some strong to severe. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Peak heat index: 103-110. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH.