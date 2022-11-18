Strong second half leads No. 13 Auburn past Texas Southern 72-56

AUBURN, Ala. – K.D. Johnson, Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore combined to score 44 points Friday to lead No. 13 Auburn to a 72-56 victory over Texas Southern at Neville Arena, the Tigers' 42nd consecutive non-conference home win.
"We beat a good team tonight," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "Great balance. We did a much better job in the second half."
Auburn (4-0) used an 11-0 run early in the second half to break open a close game, turning a two-point deficit into a nine-point lead.
Williams began the spurt with a 3-pointer. Zep Jasper and Wendell Green Jr. scored in transition and Johnson added four free throws for a 40-31 Auburn advantage.
"When it did get elevated, our guys did definitely respond," Pearl said. "That was a bit of a turning point."
Auburn played without center Johni Broome, who missed practice after his knee collided with an opponent in Tuesday's win vs. Winthrop.
Johnson led the Tigers with 16 points.
"He was still intense, he was still aggressive, but he was under control," Pearl said. "He did it with purpose. He's been working really hard to do that. He was really effective."
Williams and Moore each scored 14 points, with Moore netting 11 in the second half on 100-percent shooting, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, a layup and three free throws after halftime.
"Just being aggressive," Moore said. "Being confident, trusting in my abilities and trusting in my coach's belief. We knew it was going to be a very aggressive game."
"Chris Moore played really well," Pearl said. "He's a team favorite, a fan favorite because he's a great kid, works so hard and has been so unselfish waiting his turn. It's good to see him play with confidence."
Williams led Auburn in rebounds with eight, assists with four and steals with four while blocking two shots. Moore added seven rebounds.
"Being in the right spots at the right time," Williams said. "My shot was finally falling."
"I thought Jaylin played well," Pearl said. "It took us a little while for those guys to get going. The sum of our parts, that's our greatest strength."
The Tiger extended their lead with highlight-reel plays, including Johnson's steal and pass off the backboard to set up Allen Flanigan's reverse dunk, and Williams' assist to Moore for a corner 3 that gave Auburn its biggest lead at 71-50.
Auburn led 29-27 at the half behind eight points apiece from Johnson and Williams.
Johnson scored eight straight for the Tigers to give Auburn a 12-9 lead. Williams broke a 15-15 tie with a dunk after Green's drive and dish, then hit his first 3-pointer of the season to give the Tigers a 29-25 lead.
After four straight home games, the Tigers travel to Mexico for the Cancun Challenge. Auburn plays Bradley Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT and will meet either Northwestern or Liberty Wednesday at either 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. CT.
"We did what we needed to do in this four-game homestand," Pearl said. "I do think we've gotten better. I do think we've learned, and we'll go from here."