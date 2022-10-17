Strong cold front continues to impact North Alabama, Southern Tennessee

*FREEZE WARNING in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM Tuesday*
We're off to a chilly start to the work-week! Today's high temperature will be in the mid-60s with a strong breeze making feel even slightly cooler than that. Plenty of sunshine stays with us throughout Monday but once the sun sets, the colder temperatures will really set in.
Monday night into first thing Tuesday morning, temperatures will fall below freezing. Similar, but even colder conditions, will take place Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This means that there will be frost on the grass for us all as we wake up and that any outdoor pets or plants need to be taken care of accordingly.
Tuesday is our coldest day of the week with highs reaching only to the mid-50s, and lows yet again in the upper 20s.
Starting on Wednesday we will gradually warm throughout the week and reach the mid-70s by Sunday. Sunny skies remain.
MONDAY: Chilly, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Very cold. Freeze likely. Lows at 30. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.