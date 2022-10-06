Strong cold front arrives Friday, cooler for the weekend

We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s.
A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
Colder air settles in for the weekend. Saturday will feel Fall-like with highs struggling to get out of the upper 60s. Some locations, especially in the higher terrain, could see their first frost of the season Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and slightly milder with highs around 74.
Tracking the Tropics
We are watching Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen affecting the ABC Islands and northern portions of South America. The storm is moving west at 15 MPH with maximum sustained winds at 35 MPH. Storm surge, rip currents, heavy rain and flash flooding is expected. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Twelve continues to move west-northwest in the Atlantic at 12 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds at 35 mph. It is still hanging on as a tropical depression but is expected to slowly weaken and become a remnant low within the next day.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: Clam.
FRIDAY: Sunny morning, then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80. Wind: N at 5 to 10 MPH.