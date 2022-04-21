Stretch of 80s starts Thursday afternoon

Thursday began with passing clouds and light showers, by this afternoon we'll see increasing sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Highs today climb to near 80 degrees. Even warmer air awaits us this weekend as highs reach the mid-80s.
At this point, it still looks like the next cold front will roll in Monday into Tuesday, really losing a lot of steam as it tracks through North Alabama. Severe weather doesn't look likely, but showers are storms are in the forecast. Temperatures dip from the mid-80s Monday into the 70s again by Tuesday in the wake of the front.