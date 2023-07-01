Stormy weekend and Independence Day Forecasts

Saturday is a 31 Alert Day for more dangerous heat.
*Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for all counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall until 8 PM Saturday.
*Heat Advisory remains in effect for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties until 8 PM Saturday.
*All North Alabama counties will be under a Heat Advisory Sunday.
A level 2/5 risk for severe weather in our northern counties and level 1/5 risk for much of the rest of us remain in effect throughout Sunday evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible throughout the rest of the late afternoon and early evening in the Tennessee Valley. Gusty winds of up to 60 mph and small hail are possible with each of the passing thunderstorms. Thunderstorm activity will die down just after dinnertime and conditions will remain calm and mostly dry throughout the night. Temperatures will continue to gradually cool through the evening but elevated dew points will keep conditions feeling muggy.
Sunday morning is dry for almost all of us, one or two in Sand Mountain could see some passing thunderstorms around sunrise and through the early morning but those will be short-lived. Late afternoon and evening scattered storms will return to the forecast yet again, though. As a result, level 1 and 2/5 risks remain in our area. This time, the pop-up storms will stay with us throughout the overnight hours and even bring some left over rain into Monday morning. Sunday's high temperature will sit in the mid-90s with another Heat Advisory in Effect for all of our counties.
Monday afternoon will dry out and bring an afternoon mix of clouds and sun with highs near 90s. Independence Day Tuesday will be warm with highs in the low 90s. We will also have morning and afternoon scattered storms. This system is not severe at this time but we are continuing to monitor it for severe potential as we get closer to Tuesday. The good news is that by the time we're all ready for fireworks on Tuesday night, conditions will be mostly dry and partly cloudy.
Each day of the rest of the work-week features chances for scattered showers and storms with highs each day sitting near 90s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Hot, mostly cloudy, afternoon and nighttime scattered storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.