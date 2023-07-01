Stormy weekend and Independence Day Forecasts

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM
CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM
CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Stormy weekend and Independence Day Forecasts

  • Updated
  • 0

Saturday is a 31 Alert Day for more dangerous heat.

*Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for all counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall until 8 PM Saturday.

*Heat Advisory remains in effect for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties until 8 PM Saturday.

*All North Alabama counties will be under a Heat Advisory Sunday.

A level 2/5 risk for severe weather in our northern counties and level 1/5 risk for much of the rest of us remain in effect throughout Sunday evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible throughout the rest of the late afternoon and early evening in the Tennessee Valley. Gusty winds of up to 60 mph and small hail are possible with each of the passing thunderstorms. Thunderstorm activity will die down just after dinnertime and conditions will remain calm and mostly dry throughout the night. Temperatures will continue to gradually cool through the evening but elevated dew points will keep conditions feeling muggy.

Saturday Evening Forecast

Sunday morning is dry for almost all of us, one or two in Sand Mountain could see some passing thunderstorms around sunrise and through the early morning but those will be short-lived. Late afternoon and evening scattered storms will return to the forecast yet again, though. As a result, level 1 and 2/5 risks remain in our area. This time, the pop-up storms will stay with us throughout the overnight hours and even bring some left over rain into Monday morning. Sunday's high temperature will sit in the mid-90s with another Heat Advisory in Effect for all of our counties.

Sunday Forecast
Sunday Severe Weather Risk

Monday afternoon will dry out and bring an afternoon mix of clouds and sun with highs near 90s. Independence Day Tuesday will be warm with highs in the low 90s. We will also have morning and afternoon scattered storms. This system is not severe at this time but we are continuing to monitor it for severe potential as we get closer to Tuesday. The good news is that by the time we're all ready for fireworks on Tuesday night, conditions will be mostly dry and partly cloudy.

Each day of the rest of the work-week features chances for scattered showers and storms with highs each day sitting near 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Hot, mostly cloudy, afternoon and nighttime scattered storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores