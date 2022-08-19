Stormy weekend ahead

Finally Friday! It is a bit warmer and more humid this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Chances for showers and storms return today, with the highest coverage during the afternoon and early evening hours. Lightning delays will be possible for high school football games tonight. Make sure you know where you will go if storms require you to take shelter tonight. Highs are in the upper 80s today with overnight lows near 70.
Isolated showers and storms can't be ruled out overnight and early Saturday, but most stay dry. More scattered storms are with us Saturday afternoon and evening. A weak front will approach North Alabama Sunday, serving as the focus for widespread showers and storms to end the weekend. 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected over the next seven days. A few spots in northeast Alabama could see more than two inches of rain.
Temperatures hold steady over the next seven days. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows near 70.