Stormy Sunday night ahead of a sunny and beautiful Monday!

Scattered showers and storms will continue to move through the Valley for the remainder of the evening and into the wee-hours of the morning. As a result, each of our counties remain in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather with the greatest risks being damaging wind gusts and isolated pockets of small hail.
Wake-up temperatures on Monday will sit near the 70 mark and will rise only to the upper 80s for the high of the day. Monday brings plenty of sunshine overhead and significantly less muggy conditions. We'll keep the sunshine for Tuesday but temperatures will be just slightly warmer, with highs sitting in the low 90s.
Wednesday through the rest of the work-week will feature chances for scattered rain and storms, each day. No day looks to be a washout, but midday storms are likely on Wednesday and Thursday and strong storms return to the forecast Friday night.
TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: E 10-15 mph.
MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.