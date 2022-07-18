Stormy start to the workweek

The new workweek begins with showers and storms in North Alabama. Widespread rain in west Tennessee and Mississippi overnight continues to weaken as it progresses eastward. A few downpours are possible in northwest Alabama for the morning commute. Rain coverage will increase late this morning and persist through the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms will be strong to severe this afternoon. Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts will be the main concerns.
A stalled boundary nearby will keep thunderstorm chances past sunset tonight. The risk for severe storms should end this evening, but don't be surprised if you wake up to a few rumbles of thunder tonight! Spotty showers and storms continue for the first half of your Tuesday before dwindling later in the day. When all is said and done, most locations will pick up a half inch to one inch of rain over the next couple days.
As the rain chances go down, the temperatures will go up. Highs Wednesday through the weekend will reach the mid to upper 90s. It's not out of the question for highs hitting 100 degrees, especially this weekend. Heat index values will approach 105 degrees each afternoon, so several Heat Advisories are possible as the week progresses.