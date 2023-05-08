Stormy start to the week, staying warm and humid

Scattered showers and storms will slow you down on your morning drive. Plan on an extra 10 to 15 minutes getting to work and school. Storm coverage drops this afternoon but a few pop up storms can't be ruled out as the day goes on. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.
Another round of widespread showers and storms is possible late tonight and early Tuesday morning. A few of these overnight storms could be strong. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning are the primary threats to watch.
Daily chances for showers and storms continue all week and into Mother's Day weekend. No day looks to be a washout at this time. In fact, storm chances are slightly lower by Wednesday. Temperatures remain warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s.
MONDAY: Stormy morning followed by spotty afternoon storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.