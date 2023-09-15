Stormy start, sunny finish to the weekend

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected this afternoon before becoming more isolated this evening. It wouldn't be a bad idea to bring a rain jacket with you if you have plans this evening such as Friday night football games.
After a brief lull in the rain overnight, scattered showers and storms will return tomorrow morning. Keep an eye on the sky all day tomorrow because the threat for storms will stick around through the afternoon and evening. One or two of these storms may produce strong wind gusts, but the main concerns will be heavy downpours and lightning.
Conditions will likely dry out on Sunday. Highs this weekend will stick around the upper 70s to mid 80s. Highs in the mid 80s are here to stay next week while overnight lows will generally hover around the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers & storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: ESE 4-8 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms. Chance of rain: 60%. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: SE 4-8 MPH.