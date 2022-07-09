Stormy Saturday, slight relief in the heat next week

Widespread rain and a few embedded thunderstorms continue to roll through North Alabama this morning. This first round of storms today will weaken and eventually fizzle out by mid-morning. During the lunchtime hours, most of us will be dry and warm up very quickly. Forecast highs are still in the low 90s despite rain cooled air at the moment. Dangerous heat remains a possibility today as well. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Metro area and northwest Alabama until 7 PM for peak heat index values climbing between 104 and 108 degrees.
Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop during the peak heat of the day as a cold front approaches the region. North Alabama remains under a Level 1 out of 5 risk to see one or two marginally severe storms through the evening hours. Any storm today will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning, but the strongest storms could produce 60 MPH wind gusts. Keep an eye to the skies if you will be outdoors today. When thunder roars, go indoors! And before the storms arrive, make sure you stay cool and hydrated during the heat. Thunderstorm coverage will fade this evening. Sunday will be much drier, but spotty showers can't be ruled out in northeast Alabama as the cold front drifts to our south.
While we technically do have a cold front moving through this weekend, it won't bring much of a cooldown. Highs will remain in the low to perhaps mid 90s most of next week, but we finally get a break from the triple digit heat! Higher storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.