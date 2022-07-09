 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Stormy Saturday, slight relief in the heat next week

  • Updated
  • 0
Saturday Future Radar
Carson Meredith

Widespread rain and a few embedded thunderstorms continue to roll through North Alabama this morning. This first round of storms today will weaken and eventually fizzle out by mid-morning. During the lunchtime hours, most of us will be dry and warm up very quickly. Forecast highs are still in the low 90s despite rain cooled air at the moment. Dangerous heat remains a possibility today as well. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Metro area and northwest Alabama until 7 PM for peak heat index values climbing between 104 and 108 degrees.

Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop during the peak heat of the day as a cold front approaches the region. North Alabama remains under a Level 1 out of 5 risk to see one or two marginally severe storms through the evening hours. Any storm today will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning, but the strongest storms could produce 60 MPH wind gusts. Keep an eye to the skies if you will be outdoors today. When thunder roars, go indoors! And before the storms arrive, make sure you stay cool and hydrated during the heat. Thunderstorm coverage will fade this evening. Sunday will be much drier, but spotty showers can't be ruled out in northeast Alabama as the cold front drifts to our south.

While we technically do have a cold front moving through this weekend, it won't bring much of a cooldown. Highs will remain in the low to perhaps mid 90s most of next week, but we finally get a break from the triple digit heat! Higher storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores