Stormy pattern continues Tuesday

Humid, unstable air continues to surge into North Alabama this week, fueling uncomfortable conditions as well as thunderstorms.
There is the threat of a cluster of storms from out of the northwest late tonight through Tuesday morning. The severe threat is low but possible, with the greatest threat being straight-line winds.
Once the cluster of storms drops south tonight, we should see drier conditions through the rest of Tuesday morning. However, sunshine will warm north Alabama back up to near 90 by the afternoon, fueling another round of hit or miss storms. Something to keep in mind the next couple of days, we may continue to see more clusters of storms from out of the north, northwest, Tuesday night into Wednesday and again on Friday.
All of the storms and showers will amount in 1-3 inches of rain through Saturday morning this week.