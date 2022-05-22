Stormy pattern continues to start the new workweek

The cold front that moved through North Alabama Sunday, will remain close by tonight to generate more showers and thunderstorms through the overnight.
The front remains stalled just to our south to start the new workweek, keeping daily chances for showers and storms in the forecast through next Thursday. Several waves of heavy rain can't be ruled out, especially by Wednesday and Thursday. Many spots will pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain over the next seven days, which will certainly be beneficial given how dry we have been recently.