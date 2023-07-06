 Skip to main content
Stormy pattern continues through the weekend

Future Radar

Another day, another round of storms for North Alabama. Today's scattered storms are unlikely to be severe, but we will need to watch out for the typical summertime threats - heavy downpours, strong gusts, and lightning. Rain will become isolated tonight as temperatures fall to the low 70s.

Friday looks like a repeat of today with scattered storms mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the low 90s while the heat index may climb to the upper 90s.

A slow-moving cold front will enhance our storm chances this weekend. Some of the afternoon and early evening storms will pose a threat for large hail and damaging wind gusts. The front should clear to our south and bring us a break from this wet pattern early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated downpours. Areas of fog. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: N 2-5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered PM storms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: N 4-8 MPH.

