Stormy Labor Day weekend for North Alabama

The humidity is making a comeback and so are the rain chances. Most stay dry during the daytime hours Friday. Spotty showers and maybe one or two rumbles thunder begin to develop late this afternoon and evening. We're not too concerned about lightning delays for high school football games tonight, but it may not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella. Showers and storms continue overnight and into early Saturday as a wet holiday weekend gets underway.
Storm chances will be at their highest Sunday, which is the day that appears to have the greatest washout potential. Otherwise, scattered showers and storms will persist all weekend long before tapering off in coverage next week. The severe weather risk is low. 1-2 inches of rain is expected over the next seven days, with most of this falling over the weekend. Given how dry we have been recently, the flooding risk is also low. Some heavy rain could cause brief ponding on roadways. Highs are kept in the 80s thanks to clouds and widespread rain.
Down in Florida, the forecast for Saturday's Artemis I launch is trending in the right direction! Even so, spotty showers will be around Saturday afternoon and the chance is always there for lightning this time of year in the sunshine state. Cumulus clouds will also need to be watched closely. Meantime, Tropical Storm Danielle continues to strengthen over open water. Danielle will likely become the first hurricane of the season over the weekend, but there is no threat to land.