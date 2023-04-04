Storms, Trash Panda's Opening Day, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday forecasts all in one!

Tuesday is the driest day of the work-week with mostly cloudy skies persisting through late afternoon and then a bit more sunshine later today through dinnertime. Tuesday's high will be the warmest we've seen so far this year, sitting in the mid-80s! A gusty breeze will remain with us through the daytime and overnight hours.
Wednesday will be warm again with highs in the mid-80s also. Some rain will come into the forecast in the afternoon ahead of a powerful cold front bringing storms in early evening. As a result of this front, the northwestern tip of our southern Tennessee counties is in a level 3/5 risk for severe weather. The Shoals is in a level 2/5 risk and the I-65 corridor is in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather on Wednesday evening.
The biggest threats remain to be isolated hail in southern Tennessee, gusty winds, and torrential downpours. The tornado threat is low but not zero.
Rain sticks around overnight Wednesday and through Thursday afternoon but will clear out in the later afternoon just in time for the first pitch of the season at Toyota Field. The high temperature of the day will sit in the mid-60s.
Friday brings all day rain through Saturday morning but by Saturday afternoon, conditions will remain cloudy but will be much drier! As you're heading off to church on Easter Sunday, wake-up temperatures will be in the low 50s while the high of the day will sit in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies overhead.
TUESDAY: Cloudy morning, afternoon clearing. Much warmer! Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. War. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: S 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.