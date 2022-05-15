Storms tonight, heat builds back in by midweek

This weekend's best rain chances may come as we finish the weekend with the approach of our next cold front. Scattered to possibly a broken line of storms out ahead of the cold front arrives in the Shoals between 7-9 PM tonight. An isolated storm closer to the Mississippi state-line could be strong to severe, but the overall severe risk is low. As the storms trek east through North Alabama they will weaken and dissipate, ending any severe threat by I-65.
Any slight drop in temperatures behind the cold front doesn't last long. By midweek, heat builds back into the region, with highs surging into the low to possibly mid 90s for the first time this year.