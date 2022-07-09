Storms Tonight, Gradual Clearing Tomorrow

The last wave of showers and thunderstorms will move through the region later tonight and stay with us through the wee hours. Any storm could be capable of heavy rain and frequent lightning.
The primary forcing for today's severe weather was a cold front that is going to help keep temperatures at a more comfortable level in the coming days. Sunday's high temperature will be in the low 90s and that trend stays with us to start the work-week.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms, some strong. Gradual clearing in the early morning hours. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Trending much drier and much cooler than previous days. Highs in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.