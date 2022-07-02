Storms Sunday but not an absolute washout

Sunday morning and afternoon bring pleasant conditions with partly sunny skies and wake-up temperatures in the low 80s. Sunday's high temperature will be in the low 90s but will be accompanied by a breeze to keep conditions pleasant. Sunday afternoon into evening has the chance for pop-up showers and storms throughout North Alabama. Not all of us will see rain but those that do could see heavy downpours and experience gusty wind. It is not going to be an all-out washout but you should have a plan B in place incase you need to be indoors briefly.
Storms should end just in time for fireworks!
The stagnant weather pattern continues next week. Heat index values will likely reach or exceed 100 degrees, especially Tuesday through Thursday. Scattered storms will remain possible as well. While the rain is needed, it will not be enough to ease our drought concerns.