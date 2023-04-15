Storms Saturday night give way to more sunshine by Sunday afternoon

Scattered rain chances come into the forecast as we head into the dinnertime, but then the Tennessee Valley will largely dry out for a few hours. Clouds will continue to move into the region ahead of a line of storms coming overnight. Storms will enter into the Shoals around midnight and track east throughout the rest of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee until about wake-up time on Sunday.
The far western portion of the Shoals is in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather with the greatest threats expected to be gusty winds and torrential rain.
When you wake up on Sunday, conditions will still be rainy, with some left of rain after the storms have moved through for some. Temperatures will be in the low 60s and by afternoon time, much of the cloud cover will have left us. By late lunch, temperatures will be in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.
Monday through Thursday will be sunny and dry with Monday's highs in the low 70s and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday's highs near 80.
Scattered storms come back into the forecast Friday late afternoon and last through the overnight hours. Showers will linger through Saturday morning but yet again, should be cleared up by lunchtime.
TONIGHT: Stormy and windy. Lows near 60. Wind: SSW 10-15 MPH, gusts 25 MPH. Chance of rain: 70%.
SUNDAY: Isolated AM Rain, PM sun. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: W 10-15 MPH.