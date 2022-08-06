 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 500 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

Storms persist through bedtime

  • Updated
  • 0

Saturday brings scattered storms throughout dinnertime and some isolated storms remain in the area through bedtime. Not all of us will see rain, but those that do will see heavy downpours and plenty of flashes of lighting. Cloud cover remains intact through the wee hours of the morning.

Rain chances forecast

Rain chances forecast

Storm coverage continues on Sunday, but is not a total washout. Storms will be in the region from late afternoon through dinnertime. 

Next week, a slow moving cold front could bring several days of widespread rain. Timing of the front is a bit uncertain right now, but the highest rain chances look to be Tuesday through Thursday.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you