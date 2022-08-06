Storms persist through bedtime

Saturday brings scattered storms throughout dinnertime and some isolated storms remain in the area through bedtime. Not all of us will see rain, but those that do will see heavy downpours and plenty of flashes of lighting. Cloud cover remains intact through the wee hours of the morning.
Storm coverage continues on Sunday, but is not a total washout. Storms will be in the region from late afternoon through dinnertime.
Next week, a slow moving cold front could bring several days of widespread rain. Timing of the front is a bit uncertain right now, but the highest rain chances look to be Tuesday through Thursday.
TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.