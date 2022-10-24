Storms on Wednesday, some strong

You will notice an increase in cloud cover overnight as the next cold front approaches. Morning temperatures remain mild in the upper 50s.
While the Tuesday morning commute will be dry, showers and storms begin to develop into the early afternoon. Expect periods of heavy rain, scattered storms and gusty winds. There is a Wind Advisory starting at 9 a.m. High temperatures will hold in the low to mid 70s.
Cooler temperatures settle in behind the front. Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
This weekend brings yet another weather change to our forecast. High temperatures will reach only to the upper 60s on both Saturday and Sunday and rain in the forecast for both days, as well.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Mild. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Afternoon showers and storms, some strong. Highs in the mid 70s. Rain chance: 90%. Wind: S at 15 to 20 MPH. Gusts at 30 MPH.