Storms likely Thursday morning

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms moving through North Alabama and south-central Tennessee. Temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees early on Thursday morning.
The morning commute may be messy for some as rain moves from the Shoals in the early morning hours toward the I-65 corridor. Rain could be heavy at times leading to poor visibility and ponding on roadways. What starts as a damp and dreary morning will give way to partial clearing in the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach into the lower 70s.
We will end the workweek with mostly cloudy sky conditions. Mugginess sticks around on Friday with a chance for scattered early morning showers. Highs should be near 70 degrees.
We are tracking a cold front due to arrive this weekend. Expect gravy rain on Saturday afternoon and evening. A few showers may linger into Sunday. Temperatures will cool slightly behind the next front this weekend.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: Light and variable.
THURSDAY: Patch morning fog. Scattered showers and storms. Partial afternoon clearing. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW at 5 to 10 MPH.