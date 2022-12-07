 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 AM CST Wednesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Storms likely Thursday morning

  • Updated
  • 0

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms moving through North Alabama and south-central Tennessee. Temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees early on Thursday morning.

The morning commute may be messy for some as rain moves from the Shoals in the early morning hours toward the I-65 corridor. Rain could be heavy at times leading to poor visibility and ponding on roadways. What starts as a damp and dreary morning will give way to partial clearing in the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach into the lower 70s.

We will end the workweek with mostly cloudy sky conditions. Mugginess sticks around on Friday with a chance for scattered early morning showers. Highs should be near 70 degrees.

We are tracking a cold front due to arrive this weekend. Expect gravy rain on Saturday afternoon and evening. A few showers may linger into Sunday. Temperatures will cool slightly behind the next front this weekend.

Rainfall Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: Light and variable.

THURSDAY: Patch morning fog. Scattered showers and storms. Partial afternoon clearing. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW at 5 to 10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple store

Recommended for you