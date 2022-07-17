Storms in the forecast for much of the day on Monday

The chance for stronger rain and thunderstorms returns to the area overnight tonight and stays with us throughout the wee hours. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the low 70s.
Some of us could be waking up to rain tomorrow morning but all of us will be waking up to much more pleasant temperatures! Wake-up time temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Storms will take a brief hiatus for the breakfast hours and will then return at lunchtime and remain with us for much of the afternoon and evening. Strong wind, heavy downpours, and many flashes of lightning will be associated with these systems.
This strong, organized line of storms moves into Georgia around dinnertime. At that point, we won't say goodbye to the rain all together, but the precipitation in the area for the rest of the night will be much more isolated in nature and rain heading into bedtime will not be as strong.
Our Monday high temperatures will reach only to the upper 80s.
Most spots will pick up anywhere from a half an inch to one inch of rain with Monday's system. Following a rainy start to the week, another long stretch of highs in the mid-90s begins Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 15 MPH.
MONDAY: Storms and showers in the wee hours of the morning with a break during breakfast time. Scattered showers and thunderstorms by lunchtime and into the evening hours. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.