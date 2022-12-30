Storms Friday and Saturday morning, plus your full New Year's Weekend forecast

Wake-up temperatures on Friday morning are on the warmer side of things with temperatures in the 50s. Our high today will reach to the muggy mid-60s.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move into the Shoals shortly after lunchtime today and move east, impacting the rest of the Valley throughout the afternoon and into bedtime. Overnight on Friday, the rain will take a bit of a break but showers and the possibility for a thunderstorm or two return first thing on Saturday morning.
New Year's Eve Saturday will keep those rain chances through late lunchtime meaning that the start of your Sugar Bowl watch party would likely be best held indoors, at least until halftime. Isolated showers are possible for the rest of Saturday through bedtime but many of us will stay dry after lunch.
We'll ring in 2023 with pleasantly warm conditions in the mid-60s with a breeze. Sunday morning will see plenty of cloud cover overhead but by the afternoon conditions will be mostly sunny.
Soak up Sunday's sun while you can, as we reintroduce the chance for strong thunderstorms for much of the next work-week.
FRIDAY: Warmer and more humid. Cloudy, storms after lunch. Highs in the mid-60s. Rain chance: 70%. Wind: SE at 20-25 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain. Rain chance: 60%. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: SE at 10 to 15 mph.
NEW YEAR'S EVE/SUGAR BOWL: AM rain/storms, mostly cloudy with isolated showers by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Rain chance: 60%. Wind SE 15-20 mph.
NYE NIGHT: Decreasing clouds, drying out. Lows in the upper 40s. Rain chance: 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.
NEW YEAR'S DAY: AM clouds, PM sun. Dry. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind S 5-10 mph.