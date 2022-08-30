Storms for some Tuesday morning, much less humid air on the way

Keep the umbrella handy this morning! We are closely monitoring a cluster of light showers currently across Tennessee. These showers were once a stout line of storms last night and have the potential to reintensify as they move southward and the sun comes up. At the same time, spotty showers are trying to develop across North Alabama. Shower and thunderstorm coverage will increase throughout the morning, peaking between 8 AM and noon. The morning timeframe will limit our severe weather potential, but heavy rain and gusty winds could cause issues on your morning drive. Plan on an extra 5-10 minutes heading out the door.
A cold front will push through our area later this evening, providing a brief break in the humidity to end August. It will stay warm Wednesday and Thursday as highs reach the low 90s with plenty of sunshine. Humidity moves back in Friday increasing our rain chances for Labor Day weekend. No day is a washout for the holiday weekend, but storm chances peak each afternoon. Highs remain in the upper 80s with lows near 70.
Tropical update: the good news is we are down to two tropical systems to watch. The bad news is both of those systems are becoming increasingly favorable for development. It remains too early for specifics on impacts in the US with either system, so check back often for updates. Next weekend (September 10) is the peak of hurricane season.