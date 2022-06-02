Storms end, temperatures drop to end the week

Temperatures drop to the mid-60s by Friday morning and overall, it'll be a pretty nice end to the workweek. Our eastern counties may see an isolated shower early in the morning, but clouds should start thinning and temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low 80s. The best part? Drier air in the wake of the front will keep things feeling comfy.
The weekend starts with cool temperatures Saturday morning. Highs reach the mid- to upper 80s Saturday, then we'll be pushing 90 starting Sunday lasting through most of next week. Isolated pop-up storms still look possible each afternoon starting Sunday as well.
Now that we're officially in the Atlantic hurricane season, eyes have been on the tropics. The remnants of the eastern Pacific's Agatha are currently centered just off the Yucatan. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 90% chance of tropical development in the next 48 hours. If this occurs, we would have our first named storm of the season: Alex. It will have no impact on our weather, but south Florida stands to get several inches of rain.