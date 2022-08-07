Storms diminishing through bedtime tonight

Gusty winds of near 60 mph have been reported in several places across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee so far this evening. We have also received viewer pictures showing storm damage from straight-line winds as well as large trees down and power line damage. Pea sized hail has also been reported in several regions across North Alabama.
Now is not a good time to be on the roads due to the risk for flash flooding and the lessened visibility due to heavy downpours. Remember, if you hear thunder or see lightning, head indoors immediately.
Storms will be in the region through dinnertime.
Next week, a slow moving cold front could bring several days of widespread rain. Timing of the front is a bit uncertain right now, but the highest rain chances look to be Tuesday through Thursday.
TONIGHT: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, PM showers and storms through bedtime. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.