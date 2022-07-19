Storms continue Tuesday, dangerous heat begins midweek

Heavy rain continues to fall across northeast Alabama this morning. Severe weather is not expected today, but any storm will produce very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and perhaps gusty winds up to 40 MPH. Plan on an extra 10-15 minutes for your morning drive. Roads are wet in the Huntsville metro and repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to ponding or localized flash flooding in flood prone areas. Off and on showers and storms continue through the afternoon before tapering off this evening. Despite the off and on rain chances and more clouds than sun, highs will still reach the upper 80s to near 90.
We transition from a stormy weather pattern to the return of dangerous heat Wednesday. Forecast highs tomorrow through the weekend are in the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will reach or exceed 105 degrees each afternoon through Sunday as well. A Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 AM to 6 PM Wednesday for most of North Alabama. Take extra heat precautions tomorrow and for the rest of the week by limiting time outdoors during the afternoon and staying hydrated. Additional heat alerts will likely be needed beyond Wednesday. Another round of showers and storms is expected Thursday before a mostly dry weekend.