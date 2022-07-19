Storms continue Tuesday, dangerous heat begins midweek

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Marshall,
southeastern Madison and southwestern DeKalb Counties through 800 AM
CDT...

At 717 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Grant, or 7 miles north of Guntersville, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Crossville, Grant, Geraldine,
Lakeview, McVille, Hopewell and Skirum.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Storms continue Tuesday, dangerous heat begins midweek

  • Updated
  • 0
Next 3 Days
Carson Meredith

Heavy rain continues to fall across northeast Alabama this morning. Severe weather is not expected today, but any storm will produce very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and perhaps gusty winds up to 40 MPH. Plan on an extra 10-15 minutes for your morning drive. Roads are wet in the Huntsville metro and repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to ponding or localized flash flooding in flood prone areas. Off and on showers and storms continue through the afternoon before tapering off this evening. Despite the off and on rain chances and more clouds than sun, highs will still reach the upper 80s to near 90.

We transition from a stormy weather pattern to the return of dangerous heat Wednesday. Forecast highs tomorrow through the weekend are in the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will reach or exceed 105 degrees each afternoon through Sunday as well. A Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 AM to 6 PM Wednesday for most of North Alabama. Take extra heat precautions tomorrow and for the rest of the week by limiting time outdoors during the afternoon and staying hydrated. Additional heat alerts will likely be needed beyond Wednesday. Another round of showers and storms is expected Thursday before a mostly dry weekend.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you