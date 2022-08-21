Storms continue this evening and throughout Monday

Scattered storms will remain in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee throughout the bedtime hours tonight and stay with us through the wee hours of the morning.
Storm and scattered shower chances remain for much of the day on Monday with several waves of scattered storms staying with us for all day showers. Not all of us will see rain, but those that do will see heavy downpours. Cloudy skies will remain with most of us throughout the day on Monday.
Storm chances drop off heading into Tuesday. An additional inch of rain is expected over the next seven days. Highs temperatures stay slightly below average in the upper 80s. Overnight lows stay mild near 70.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms throughout the evening. Lows near 70. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms continue for much of the day. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.