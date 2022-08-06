 Skip to main content
Storms continue on Sunday

  Updated
Rain chances forecast

Storm coverage continues on Sunday, but is not a total washout. Storms will be in the region from late afternoon through dinnertime. 

Next week, a slow moving cold front could bring several days of widespread rain. Timing of the front is a bit uncertain right now, but the highest rain chances look to be Tuesday through Thursday.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

