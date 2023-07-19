Storms cause tree falls on Huntsville homes

Tuesday night’s storms hit many areas in North Alabama, leaving behind fallen trees and debris.
In South Huntsville a number of trees and power lines were taken out by the strong winds.
One family’s backyard and detached garage was hit by a fallen tree.
The homeowner, Michelle Goustin said, “Oh my gosh, it's just scary. My son is staying with us for a little while and he’s been out there. And I'm just glad and fortunate that it didn’t happen in the middle of the night when he was sleeping out there.”
Goustin says that hopefully the tree will be removed by the end of the week.
Another homeowner witnessed an oak tree fall directly onto his garage.
Doug Baker said, “I had just come out of the garage and saw the tree start to move and I realized I was not going to be able to stop it. I backed up because I didn’t know what was going to happen. And the hickory tree kept it from falling all the way to the ground.”
Insurance and utility companies in North Alabama are busy handling the aftermath of Tuesday’s severe storms.