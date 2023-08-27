Storms capable of producing strong wind gusts possible late Sunday through Monday

Scattered storms are expected in North Alabama from Sunday afternoon through Sunday night and into Monday morning and afternoon. A few of these could produce damaging wind gusts and brief heavy downpours. Additional showers and storms may stick around Sand Mountain on Tuesday, but areas farther west should dry out.
This rain along with a passing cold front have helped cool us down today. That's a trend that will continue heading into the upcoming work week. Forecast highs in the mid to upper 80s are expected Monday through Thursday. Highs are expected to return to the low and mid 90s by Labor Day weekend.
Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast early Wednesday. This likely won't have much impact on North Alabama's weather, but some rain on its outskirts can't be ruled out east of I-65. Breezy north winds around 10-20 MPH can be expected on Wednesday as well.
TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Chance of rain: 50%. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: NE 4-8 MPH.
MONDAY: Scattered showers & storms. Chance of rain: 50%. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.