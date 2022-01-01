Storms bring hail, rain, tornado threats to North Alabama on New Year's Day

Multiple storms made their way through North Alabama on Saturday, bringing hail, rain and strong winds with them.
Viewers shared photos and videos from their neighborhoods as the line moved through the area.
Elkton. #TNWX. pic.twitter.com/nkJi5nDyUX— Steve Smith (@stevesmith1043) January 1, 2022
Just watched a possible funnel cloud wrap up on the Ditto Landing camera with the Morgan County cell. The tighter area of rotation is coming and going. @waff48 @WAAYTV @whnt @NWSHuntsville @spann #ALwx pic.twitter.com/r5CZhVqz4l— Weather Tinkerings (@WxTinkerings) January 1, 2022
Strong winds. Lots of Lightning at my place in Monrovia. Rain is about to hit. I can feel it. My wind chimes are working overtime tonight. #alwx @WAAYTV @katemckennawx pic.twitter.com/5v7YEUa9AQ— Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) January 2, 2022
Clouds moving fast here in SE Huntsville @WAAYTV @katemckennawx @CMeredithWX #alwxStreaming: https://t.co/9MmIYMwTIX pic.twitter.com/cl3EEHpxyu— Luke Hajdasz WAAY 31 (@LukeWAAY31) January 1, 2022
Photos taken by Ashley Russell at 4:30 p.m. today on Lester Road #alwx #valleywx #HUNwx @NWSHuntsville @DanielleDozier @wxSpinner89 @BradTravisWAFF @Puckettwx @JDressmanWX @katemckennawx @CMeredithWX @spann pic.twitter.com/lwtDOpwCAM— Blake Williams (@blwilliamsmedia) January 2, 2022